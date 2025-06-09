Languishing inside His Majesty’s Prison New Hall in West Yorkshire, England, Rose West continues to be a polarising figure among the other inmates.

Increasingly frail and struggling to walk, the British serial killer, now 71, reportedly spends her days in isolation, her crimes so sickening that no one wants to talk to her.

The new details, which were reported in The Sun last month, also revealed that West changed her name by deed poll to ‘Jennifer Jones’ in 2020.

It’s said she explained to friends the change was a way to disassociate herself from her late husband, Fred West.

Fred and Rose West had 10 children between them. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Wests were charged in 1994 with the rapes and murders of 10 young women during the 1970s and 1980s – though many believe that figure is much higher.

The majority of their victims, which included their daughter, Heather, were buried under the patio at the family’s home in Gloucester in South West England.

In 1995, West was sentenced to life in prison. However, her husband never faced justice as he died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial.

West was moved to the female-only prison in Yorkshire in 2019. (Credit: Alamy)

According to a source, West has resigned herself to the fact that she’ll die in jail and has tried to befriend other inmates, to no avail.

“Often she’s just in her cell on her own, and the other prisoners can hear her talking to the TV if they walk past,” the source told The Sun.

They added that fellow inmates do not talk to West, “because everyone knows who she is and what she did, even if she has changed her name”.

“When I was there, she tried to make friends with the other women and gave them gifts, like vapes, but she was rejected. She likes to watch nature documentaries on TV in her cell, especially ones about birds,” the insider added.

Their home on Cromwell Street, Gloucester, became known as the ‘House of Horrors’. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The new revelations come just weeks after the chilling Netflix documentary, Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, was released. The three-part series sheds new light on the crimes.

Despite her refusal to help investigators find the remains of 20 other rumoured victims, West seems to be living a comfortable life behind bars.

West reportedly has her own en-suite cell where she has the privilege of using a laptop to order her meals. Insiders say she is prone to lashing out at prison officers when she doesn’t get her way.

“Her hair is grey now and she’s put on some weight, but she still looks the same and still wears her glasses,” says the source. “She never gets any visitors but still gets loads of post and cards from sick admirers on the outside.”

West has been behind bars for three decades. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Bitter rift between the West kids

While the surviving seven children of Fred and Rose West have spent the last three decades trying to help each other through the horrors of their childhood, a new report has revealed that cracks have started

to surface in the once-strong relationships.

According to MailOnline, the siblings, who are now aged between their forties and sixties, find it so traumatising to see one another that practically all contact has stopped, despite some living minutes away from each other.

Their eldest biological son, Stephen West, 42, told the publication: “We don’t have anything to do with each other. I don’t speak to my siblings, and there are no large happy family get-togethers. Too much has gone on. It’s probably too painful for us.”

The West children suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their parents. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Philip Davis, the husband of Stephen’s older sister Anne-Marie, also said the siblings “live with the pain of what happened on a daily basis”.

“It’s the siblings who live with the misery and pain of what went on in that house, and the trauma is probably too much for them to have any contact,” he said.

Out of the 10 West siblings, two were among the many murder victims. One of the brothers later died by suicide.