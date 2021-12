It's the most wonderful, but oh so hectic time of the year - particularly when it comes to grocery shopping.

From organising a Christmas ham, to stocking up for New Year's, most of us have the same items on our grocery list over the Holidays, and are making many visits to the supermarket to procure all of our festive needs.

To help prepare for the busy shopping season, Coles has released their holiday trading hours for this year, so you can plan your December grocery trips.

We've broken down all the festive trading hours for each state below.