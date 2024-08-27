Suri Cruise sparks engagement rumours!

Suri Cruise was spotted in New York City last week wearing an unmissable ring on that finger, just days before she headed to Pittsburgh to commence studying at prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise couldn’t contain her happiness as she proudly flashed the stunning sparkler for all to see, leading to speculation it may have been a gift from her boyfriend, Toby Cohen.

Suri stepped out recently sporting a ring. (Credit: Image Direct)

Although it’s unconfirmed whether the jewellery is an engagement ring or perhaps even a promise ring, New Idea hears that Dawson’s Creek actress Katie has concerns about her daughter’s relationship moving too fast, too soon at such a young age.



“Katie wants Suri to focus on having fun and her studies – not getting too serious about a boyfriend,” a source tells New Idea.



Katie, 45, is unsurprisingly “very protective of her only daughter”, having raised her as a single parent since her divorce from Tom in 2012.

Katie wants Suri to focus on her studies. (Credit: Backgrid)

It’s common knowledge that the former couple have barely spoken since going their separate ways – and Suri has had very little to do with her famous father in more than a decade.

Katie’s concern for her daughter may even prompt her to pick up the phone to her estranged ex for advice. It’s the last thing she’d ever imagined herself doing, but those close to the star say she feels like she may have no other choice.

The insider adds that Katie is conscious of Suri not falling fast into a turbulent relationship at such a tender age, like she herself did when she was swept off her feet by the Mission: Impossible star.

Katie married Tom in 2006 before they split up in 2012. (Credit: Getty)

Suri and Toby, 18, have been linked since June after they attended the LaGuardia High School prom together.

The couple have since been pictured out and about enjoying dates and kissing in New York City. However, just a fortnight ago, an insider suggested that Suri was having “boy issues” after she was photographed crying hysterically on the phone. The young lovers have now physically separated after Katie helped her daughter move into her on-campus dormitory last week, where she’s said to be studying fashion.

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” Katie told Town & Country magazine of becoming an empty-nester.

Suri and Toby met in high school. (Credit: Backgrid)

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time..”

She added with a laugh that the members of her book club are “going to get annoyed” that they’re going to hear from her so much! “It’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week,’” she said.

While Suri settles in Pennsylvania, her talented musician beau Toby will be a nine-hour drive away in Boston, attending the Berklee College of Music.

“Katie wants Suri to focus on her studies and not get sidetracked by what may well end up being an on-again, off-again romance,” says the insider.