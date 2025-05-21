One of Australia’s favourite actresses, Nicole da Silva, is loving being back on stage at one of her favourite places – Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre.

Advertisement

Currently, Nicole stars in the company’s new production of playwright Harold Pinter’s dark comedy, The Lover. It’s running as a double bill with another of Pinter’s one-act plays, The Dumb Waiter.

New Idea caught up with Nicole, 43, between shows.

Nicole nails her role as Sarah in the show. (Credit: Prudence Upton)

How are you feeling about being on stage again?

I had such a great time working at Ensemble Theatre – it must have been a year and a half ago now– so I was delighted when they asked me back. It was just the perfect combination of a great team, great writing and a place that I really wanted to work at again. The Ensemble is one of the most beautiful theatres in Sydney. So it was a really easy decision for me.

Advertisement

How is the stage fright – after so many years in the biz, do you still get it?

Absolutely, no word of a lie! As performers, we have to deal with nerves as part of the package.

Nicole made her stage debut back in 2009. (Credit: Prudence Upton)

Do you have a preference for stage or screen acting?

Not at all. I think, for the most part, people may assume that actors have a lot of choice, and maybe some actors do have a preference, but I think the skill set requires that we go between several mediums. Theatre, film, and TV all require something specific. In theatre, you really have to be on your toes and very present and make sure the show continues on, whereas on screen, you have the luxury, most of the time, to cut, go back, and do it again.

You’ve landed a lot of roles across your career. Do you have a favourite?

Too many! (laughs) You know, each role kind of offers something different, right? So you get to exercise a part of yourself depending on the role or the team, or the writing itself. Each one brings something a little different. I always find that whatever role you’re approaching, it’s able to magnify a certain part of yourself. They always seem to come along at the right time. My role as Sarah in The Lover is a great fit for me. At the moment, I’m really in the depths of absorbing myself into the world of the play.

Advertisement

Nicole played Franky Doyle in Wentworth – and says she’s still in touch with the cast. (Credit: Foxtel)

Fans obviously loved you in Wentworth. Are you still in touch with the cast?

Oh, absolutely! Danielle [Cormack] and I run Four One One Productions, a production company, together. Our short film, Why We Fight, which we produced and Danielle directed last year, got nominated for Best Short Film at the AACTA Awards! So the two of us are in regular contact, and the rest of them, especially Celia [Ireland], Kat [Milosevic], Kate [Jenkinson]… we all see each other quite regularly.

Any plans to return to TV?

Always. That’s the gig, right? Whatever comes along, you jump at the opportunity. We go where the work is.

The Lover and The Dumb Waiter is on now at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre until June 7.