  •  
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

Who is Channel Seven’s newsreader Angela Cox dating?

Angela was recently appointed the new co-anchor for Seven's 6pm bulletin.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Instagram

Award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent Angela Cox has worked with Channel Seven for the past two decades, however, she has recently found herself in a new, exciting role…

Angela has co-anchored Sydney’s weekend bulletins alongside Michael Usher since December 2020, however, Seven News has recently made the announcement that Angela will join Sydney anchor Mark Ferguson for the Sunday to Thursday bulletin.

 “I am thrilled to be sitting alongside Mark Ferguson as we embark on an exciting new era for Seven’s 6.00pm Sydney news,” Angela said.

With this recent announcement, people are beginning to wonder more about Angela’s personal life – from her family to who she is dating, here’s all you need to know about Angela Cox.

angela cox mark ferguson
Angela and Mark are the new co-anchors of the 6pm Sydney bulletin. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Does Angela Cox have a boyfriend?

Angela Cox is in a long-distance relationship with Philip Griffiths, who works in real estate in London. They met through mutual friends several years ago.

She tends to keep her relationship largely out of the public eye – the last photo she shared with Phillip was in September 2023 as they travelled around Greece.

angela cox boyfriend Phillip Griffiths
Angela Cox and her boyfriend Phillip Griffiths have been together for almost 6 years. (Credit: Instagram)

In July 2020, Angela spoke with The Daily Telegraph about her relationship, confirming that she had been in a long-distance relationship with Phillip for the past two years.

“I do have a partner, it is a little bit unusual,” Angela told the publication. “It is a very crazy lovely romance that is a bit unusual that most people don’t understand but he is fabulous.”

How did Angela Cox meet her boyfriend?

Angela and Phillip were introduced through her best friend. They quickly fell in love while she working as a reporter on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night current affairs program.

“He was my best friend’s best friend and then while I was doing all of these exciting stories around the world, chasing icebergs and all this crazy stuff, he would fly and meet me so we’ve had quite an adventurous relationship for two years now,” she told the Telegraph at the time.

angela cox mum
Angela with her mum. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Angela Cox have a twin sister?

Yes! Angela has a twin sister, Belinda, as well as a brother, Jason.

What happened to Angela Cox’s mum?

Angela’s mum, Larelle, passed away peacefully in May 2023, following a four-year battle with cancer. She and her siblings became her primary carers in 2019, after she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease, a form of brain cancer, and given just weeks to live.

“When you’re cleaning up after your mum, feeding her, helping her shower, and you’re having to see someone who is so strong go through that…” Angela told New Idea.

“She believed so much in ‘living’ that you couldn’t go in and start crying. She wanted to look into your face and see hope, not pity. So, you had to be strong.”

Get the full story here.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories