Award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent Angela Cox has worked with Channel Seven for the past two decades, however, she has recently found herself in a new, exciting role…



Angela has co-anchored Sydney’s weekend bulletins alongside Michael Usher since December 2020, however, Seven News has recently made the announcement that Angela will join Sydney anchor Mark Ferguson for the Sunday to Thursday bulletin.



“I am thrilled to be sitting alongside Mark Ferguson as we embark on an exciting new era for Seven’s 6.00pm Sydney news,” Angela said.

With this recent announcement, people are beginning to wonder more about Angela’s personal life – from her family to who she is dating, here’s all you need to know about Angela Cox.

Angela and Mark are the new co-anchors of the 6pm Sydney bulletin. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Does Angela Cox have a boyfriend?

Angela Cox is in a long-distance relationship with Philip Griffiths, who works in real estate in London. They met through mutual friends several years ago.



She tends to keep her relationship largely out of the public eye – the last photo she shared with Phillip was in September 2023 as they travelled around Greece.

Angela Cox and her boyfriend Phillip Griffiths have been together for almost 6 years. (Credit: Instagram)

In July 2020, Angela spoke with The Daily Telegraph about her relationship, confirming that she had been in a long-distance relationship with Phillip for the past two years.



“I do have a partner, it is a little bit unusual,” Angela told the publication. “It is a very crazy lovely romance that is a bit unusual that most people don’t understand but he is fabulous.”

How did Angela Cox meet her boyfriend?

Angela and Phillip were introduced through her best friend. They quickly fell in love while she working as a reporter on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night current affairs program.



“He was my best friend’s best friend and then while I was doing all of these exciting stories around the world, chasing icebergs and all this crazy stuff, he would fly and meet me so we’ve had quite an adventurous relationship for two years now,” she told the Telegraph at the time.

Angela with her mum. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Angela Cox have a twin sister?

Yes! Angela has a twin sister, Belinda, as well as a brother, Jason.

What happened to Angela Cox’s mum?

Angela’s mum, Larelle, passed away peacefully in May 2023, following a four-year battle with cancer. She and her siblings became her primary carers in 2019, after she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease, a form of brain cancer, and given just weeks to live.

“When you’re cleaning up after your mum, feeding her, helping her shower, and you’re having to see someone who is so strong go through that…” Angela told New Idea.

“She believed so much in ‘living’ that you couldn’t go in and start crying. She wanted to look into your face and see hope, not pity. So, you had to be strong.”



