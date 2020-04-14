Camilla Parker Bowles has seemingly paid tribute to her late brother, while offering some recommended reading to Britons isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

She wrote: “In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh.

“With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest ‘friends’,” she added, referring to her nine book suggestions.

The list of books included Charles Dickens' classic “A Tale of Two Cities” and William Boyd’s acclaimed title “Restless”, as well as Mark’s memoir “Travels on My Elephant".

Taking to Instagram, Camilla shared the names of several authors, including her late brother Mark Shand, to those isolating at home over the Easter weekend. Instagram

In a follow-up message on Twitter, the Duchess explained the emotional sentiment behind her brother’s book, which made it one of her favourite stories to share.

“My late brother’s tale of his love affair with Tara, an Asian elephant, on their journey across India…it always brings a tear to my eye,” she captioned a snap of the book’s cover.

Camilla’s brother Mark, who tragically died in 2014 after falling and hitting his head in New York, was a passionate conservationist and travel writer.

His story about Tara, a female elephant he saved from the streets of eastern India and rode across the country, became a best-selling book and impetus for the charity Elephant Family.

According the Instagram post, Camilla is passionate about advocating reading for all ages and often promotes its importance through some of her patronages.

Over the years, she has associated herself with patronages, such as @literacy_trust, @booktrust, @beanstalkreads and @royalsocietyofliterature, the caption read.