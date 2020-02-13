RELATED: Victoria's Secret Models' Skincare Tips

When Was Bridget Malcolm Born?

Bridget Malcolm was born on November 3, 1991.

What Is Bridget Malcolm’s Age?

Bridget Malcolm is 27-years-old.

Where Did Bridget Malcolm Grow Up?

Bridget grew up in South Fremantle, a beach town in Perth, Australia.

Who Are Bridget Malcolm’s Parents?

Bridget’s dad is Andrew Malcolm, and her mum is Deborah Malcolm. She credits their support for getting through her growing pains as a teen model. “My parents protected me as best they could, and when the time was right, I stepped out on my own. But they were always there for a 3 am phone call from a foreign country when I couldn’t sleep, or when my bank card wasn’t working, or when the anxiety was just too much for me and needed to come home.”

Does Bridget Malcolm Have Any Siblings?

Yes. Bridget has a brother named Harry, and the two remain quite close. In fact, Harry officiated her second wedding ceremony!

What Is Bridget Malcolm’s Height?

Bridget’s height is 1.79 m, or 5 ft 10.5 in.

Who Is Bridget Malcolm Married To?

Bridget is married to American musician Nathaniel Hoho.

When Did Bridget And Nathaniel Get Married?

Bridget and Nathaniel have gotten married twice. Their first ceremony took place in July 2016 in Nathaniel’s hometown – Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. They had a second intimate wedding in Rottnest Island in January 2017, so they could celebrate with their friends and family in Australia.

How Young Was Bridget Malcolm When She Began Modeling?

Bridget started modelling when she was only 15. She was chosen out of a crowd to compete in the Vivien’s model search, where she finished in third place.

Who Has Bridget Malcolm Modelled For?

Shortly after she was scouted, Bridget posed for Harper’s Bazaar twice. She has also walked the runway for David Jones, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Stella McCartney. Bridget has modelled for Victoria’s Secret, and she was also Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in January 2017!

Who Is Bridget Malcolm’s Agent?

Bridget is currently managed by Ford Models and Elite Model Management.

Has Bridget Malcolm Ever Walked In A Victoria's Secret Show?

Yes. She had tried out twice for the annual lingerie event and got rejected, but her persistence paid off. Bridget has walked in the 2015 and 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

Was Bridget Malcolm Fired For Gaining Weight?

Yes. Bridget revealed on an Instagram post that a client had fired her for gaining half an inch around her waist. The post was of a photo of her in a red bikini, where she talked about her frustration with the fashion industry’s sizing standards, and how it had driven models like her to starvation. Bridget credits this as the final straw which made her seek help.

"I have been rewarded with my highest profile clients when my hips were at their smallest (33 inches). And when I gained half an inch from that, I lost those clients – being told that my body did not look good enough...I’m thankful that the sheer insanity of being rejected over half an inch of gain (which was not enough to get my periods back, or stop my hair from falling out) was enough to get myself into recovery from my eating disorder.”

Does Bridget Malcolm Have An Eating Disorder?

Not anymore. The model has spoken candidly about how trying to book more clients drove her to lose weight, even if it meant sacrificing her health. As a result, she developed anorexia and body dysmorphia. She has since gone into therapy and become an advocate for body positivity and mental health.

Did Bridget Malcolm Have Plastic Surgery?

No. The model has admitted in a blog entry on her site that she did think about getting implants once, but she wasn’t interested in changing her body to fit in with society’s beauty standards. Despite being against plastic surgery, Bridget respects other people’s choices.

“If you feel the need to alter your looks, then I am never, ever, going to judge you for it, and I acknowledge the power of choice in this circumstance,” the model said. “However, I wish there was more of an investigation into why women feel the need to do this – especially at a young age.”

What Is Bridget Malcolm's Diet?

Bridget no longer follows a strict diet, but she has to account for her lactose and gluten intolerance. She doesn’t like eating meat, and she usually starts the day with black coffee and a berry-packed smoothie.

For lunch and dinner, Bridget likes bowls packed with leafy greens and grains, so she’ll often combine things like kale and quinoa and dress it with hummus and avocado for healthy fats. She also likes lettuce cup tacos and makes it a point to snack on popcorn or almonds if she feels hungry.

What Is Bridget Malcolm's Workout Routine?

Bridget no longer works out obsessively, and her routine is focused on wellness instead of weight loss. She does low-intensity activities like slow jogging and swimming, and does Pilates twice a week. She also stretches every night, but is careful not to push herself to exercise if she doesn’t feel like it.

Is Bridget Malcolm On Instagram?

Yes! She has nearly 330,000 followers on the social media platform. Check out her updates on @bridgetmalcolm

Does Bridget Malcolm Have A Blog?

Yes. Bridget’s official website is full of entries on healthy modelling, her recovery from her eating disorder, and insights on mental health. You can read her opinions and ask her anything here.

Bravo To Bridget For Speaking Up!

For many aspiring models, the pressure to succeed can really take a toll on physical and mental health, and Bridget’s story is only one of many. Her journey to recovery and making peace with her body was a struggle, but now she’s an inspiration for others to love themselves, no matter what their size or weight.

She’s recently revealed that after recovery, instead of losing jobs, she had “the loveliest year of work thus far into my career.” The fashion world is changing, and with more voices like Bridget’s, hopefully they’ll scrap unhealthy image standards for good!

