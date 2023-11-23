The Best Amazon Lego Sales For Black Friday 2023

LEGO Super Mario Adventures Building Kit, $69.79 (usually $89.99) at Amazon

Calling all Super Mario fans! This starter course is the perfect play set for you. With seven action bricks, including a spinning platform, there is unlimited fun to be had.

LEGO Art Hokusai 'The Great Wave' Building Kit, $127.20 (usually $169.99) at Amazon

If art is more your speed, this is the perfect way to create one of the most iconic Japanese artworks in LEGO form. And you can hang it in your house afterwards! Plus, enjoy the accompanying tailor-made soundtrack when you build, making the experience all the more immersive.

LEGO Harry Potter Room Of Requirement Building Toy Set, $62.03 (usually $79.99) at Amazon

Allow magic and LEGO to crossover while building this Harry Potter inspired masterpiece. Including bricks to create the Room of Requirement with a detachable tower room, as well as five mini figures, you and your children can recreate your favourite scenes from the books.

LEGO Galaxy Explorer Space System Building Kit, $134.47 (usually $163.01) at Amazon

You will feel out of this world while building this LEGO exploration ship, launched to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its kind. With the same classic finish and Delta wing as its predecessor, this spaceship is accompanied by astronauts and a robot.

LEGO Disney 'Up' House Building Toy Set, $67.15 (usually $89.99) at Amazon

Based on the hit Disney and Pixar movie UP, this colourful set is perfect for fans of the iconic house, balloons, and characters. Your kids will have hours of fun building and having film-based adventures with the bricks.

LEGO Paris Skyline Building Kit, $62.03 (usually $79.99) at Amazon

Très Amusant! This Paris-inspired LEGO kit features the most iconic landmarks of the famous city, including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. While building together, you can teach your kids about the history of France and have fun in the process. It's a oui from us!

LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Building Kit, $535.40 (usually $699.99) at Amazon

Car lovers, look no further than this Ferrari Daytona building kit. Designed in collaboration with the luxury Italian sports car manufacturer, the details in this kit are authentic, and make the building experience all the better. Ready, Set, Build!

LEGO Home Alone Building Kit, $362.55 (usually $449.99) at Amazon

Well, it is the festive season after all. And Home Alone remains one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. If you have a big Home Alone fan in your orbit, there's no better gift than this intricate LEGO set inspired by the McCallister's house.

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit, $62.50 (usually $89.99) at Amazon

The force will be with you with this Star Wars kit. With 285 pieces and easy-to-follow instructions, builders can create with confidence. Featuring two cool vehicles, four Legion mini figures and two Battle Droids, your kids can even recreate their favourite battles in toy form.

LEGO Disney Hocus Pocus Collectible Building Set, $272 (usually $347.97) at Amazon

Feel all kinds of spooky while building this Hocus Pocus inspired kit. Featuring a display model of The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage from the Disney film, along with six mini figures, the cottage opens to a highly detailed interior. The perfect gift for a fantasy lover with a creative mind!

LEGO Super Heroes DC Batman Batmobile Building Kit, $294.67 (usually $399.99) at Amazon

Designed with adults in mind, this Batmobile LEGO kit is perfect for the Batman lover in your life. Including two mini figures, it is the ideal project for DC fans and model-making enthusiasts.

LEGO The Office Building Kit, $138.84 (usually $179.99) at Amazon

Speaking of adults, this building kit is for fans of the hit show The Office. It includes 15 mini figures of the main characters, Michael Scott's office which slides out for display on its own, and other accessories inspired by iconic scenes.

