Bluey's Escape Convertible, $28 (usually $35) at Target

Little fans of Bluey the show will be over the moon to unwrap Bluey and Bingo's escape convertible! It comes complete with a small figure and other fun accessories - your child will love to recreate their favourite Bluey moments with this adorable toy.

Barbie Movie Margot Robbie Doll in Skating Outfit, $39.20 (usually $49) at Target

Barbie never went out of style, and with the success of the 2023 Barbie movie, she's at the top of everyone's wish list this Christmas. Inspire roller-skating adventures with this doll based on Margot Robbie's titular role in Barbie, skating straight from Barbie Land itself.

Paw Patrol Mighty Transforming Cruiser, $63.20 (usually $79) at Target

Inspired by the Paw Patrol movie, this car brings adventures from the big screen right into the palm of your child's hand. With a cool design, vehicle transformation, as well as cool sound effects and music from the movie itself, this press-down race car will bring a smile to your child's face.

Hot Wheels 50 Car Pack, $59 (usually $99) at Target

If your car-loving kid's got the need for speed, there's no better toy than this 50-pack Hot Wheels collection. They will have hours of fun racing their vehicles as though they're at the Grand Prix!

LEGO Classic Creative Party Box, $39.50 (usually $79) at Target

Nothing quite beats good old-fashioned LEGO. This party-themed collection is perfect to build together as a family. With a colourful mix of 900 bricks, including a teddy bear, clown, rainbow, popcorn, and more, you and your little ones will never run out of things to create. For ages five and older.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster, $28 (usually $35) at Target

Complete with 16 darts, an attachable scope and barrel, your Nerf-loving kid will reload and fire fast as they go into pretend battle. Better make sure dad has one as well!

So Slime DIY Pack Scented, $15 (usually $30) at Target

Slime continues to delight children and adults everywhere. This make-your-own kit comes with everything you need to unleash your creativity and create colourful and sparkly slimes. Perfect for ages six and older.

Kinetic Sand Dig and Demolish, $10 (usually $20) at Target

Build, dig, and crush with this play set. With the set including brown coloured sand, a brick mould, and a construction truck toy, your kid will have endless fun with this mesmerising sensory sand that flows through the hands and never dries out.

Make It Real Halo Charms, $15 (usually $30) at Target

It's arts and craft time with these two-for-one bracelet kits. With each kit, make three metallic charm bracelets with sparkly faux crystals. Perfect for friendship bracelets.

Squishmallows Hugmees 14", $10 (usually $20) at Target

Made from soft and huggable plush, Squishmallows are all the rage. In a range of sizes, gift your little one a cuddly new friend with these adorable snuggle buddies. Each sold separately.

Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone, $8 (usually $10) at Target

The game of telephone is timeless. Your child will love this retro rotary toy. With a friendly face, spinning dial, and fun sounds, this pull toy helps to get your little one chatting and strolling, improving their gross motor skills along the way! Suitable for 12 months and up.

