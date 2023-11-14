The upcoming episode will be almost four times as long as the usual episode length. ABC

Hinting at what fans of the show can expect in the upcoming Bluey special, Ludo Studio said there would be "lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears."

"We're so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can't wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends," they added.

WATCH NOW: Is Chip Chilla a rip-off Bluey? Article continues after video.

Libbie Doherty, Head of ABC Children & Family and Executive Producer, shared in this excitement.

"The fans are at the heart of this idea - we knew they were wanting more, and we're thrilled to be able to deliver."

"This might be the most anticipated premiere of 2024!" she added.

The special is expected to air sometime in early 2024. ABC

Whilst a premiere date for 'The Sign' has yet to be confirmed by the ABC, we do know it will air sometime in 2024, first on the ABC and then on streaming via Disney+

A teaser trailer however is available for viewing now on ABC iView here.

Stream Bluey now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.