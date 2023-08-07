Crowd favourite series
Bluey surprisingly didn't win Most Outstanding Children's Program at last month's TV Week Logie Awards, but the blue heeler puppy isn't picking bones with anyone about it.
Instead, she's focused on making her big screen debut - and possibly winning an Oscar instead.
New Idea is told that the cast of the hit ABC animated series has their fingers (and paws) crossed that a film is on the way.
"I do think it's time for a Bluey movie,"
Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mum Chilli Heeler, excitedly told New Idea on the Logies red carpet.
"I would be 1000% percent be open to doing that."
If or when
Bluey gets the movie treatment, it could be eligible for a Best Animated Feature nomination at the Academy Awards - a huge win for the loveable show.
Melanie Zanetti was a vision in blue at the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards
Since premiering in 2018, Bluey has cemented itself as
one of Australia's most successful TV offerings and is on its way to becoming the top dog worldwide.
And with celebrity fans in
Billy Joel, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, and Eva Mendes, we can expect a feature film would attract a line-up of megastar voice cameos.
This little blue heeler pup (and his family) are taking over the world!
"The show is just very universal in the way that it follows a family," adds Melanie.
"I've spent a lot of time in the US and they all have the same reception to the show. So many people tell me that it's like watching a little bit of Australia move by in a little window, which is so lovely."