Crowd favourite series Bluey surprisingly didn't win Most Outstanding Children's Program at last month's TV Week Logie Awards, but the blue heeler puppy isn't picking bones with anyone about it.

Instead, she's focused on making her big screen debut - and possibly winning an Oscar instead.

