Bluey - the beloved animated children's show with a global audience and millions of fans has failed to win the Logie for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards.
The fan-favourite show previously won the award both in 2019 and in 2022 and was expected to take home the prestigious title once more, but ultimately was outvoted by ABC original series Crazy Fun Park.
Whilst the win for live-action series is undoubtedly well-deserved, fans of the blue heeler and her family of four were quick to voice their confusion online, many left reeling from the moment the winner was announced.
"Bluey, the most successful TV show in Australia has missed out on a Logie. Okay then?!"," one confused viewer tweeted.
"I don't have kids. I've never watched Bluey. But I know that Bluey definitely should have won that Logie," another voiced whilst others simply described their emotion as "pure shock."
"I am gutted, Bluey was robbed."
Fans were devastated that Bluey missed out on a Logie Award in 2023
ABC
Whilst the news is sad, that doesn't take away from the absolutely mammoth success the show has seen internationally in recent months alone.
Earlier this year, Bluey snuck into the top ten of the most streamed titles in the US (where it has remained on and off), has garned praise from many celebrities including the likes of Eva Mendes and Carrie Bickmore, and has even sparked ongoing discussion about introducing children of the world to Australian 'isms'.