Bluey - the beloved animated children's show with a global audience and millions of fans has failed to win the Logie for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards.

The fan-favourite show previously won the award both in 2019 and in 2022 and was expected to take home the prestigious title once more, but ultimately was outvoted by ABC original series Crazy Fun Park.

