Bluey, created by Joe Brumm, first premiered in 2018 on ABC Kids. The show quickly became popular both here in Australia and overseas.

But the show isn’t just popular with kids; legions of parents have praised the show for its clever humour and genuine portrayal of family dynamics.

Over the years, Bluey has won multiple accolades including an International Emmy Kids Award, a BAFTA Children & Young People Award and two Logie Awards.

But Bluey has caused some controversy in its time too. Multiple episodes have been censored and/or altered before airing in the US for being too ‘graphic’ (these episodes have had vomit, poo and/or farting edited out).

And the Season 2 episode Dad Baby has been completely banned from ever airing in the US. The episode deals with pregnancy and carrying babies and at one point, Bandit (Bluey’s dad) simulates what it’s like to give birth.

The most recent Bluey scandal involved a ‘fat-phobic’ scene where Bandit weighed himself, grabbed his stomach and sighed before then embarking on a strict exercise regime.

Bluey beat out popular shows Ted Lasso and NCIS on the US most streamed titles chart.

The episode, titled Exercise, has now been edited globally so the weighing scene isn’t in the episode at all anymore and ABC said of the change in a statement:

“The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way.”