Bluey's World will be located at the Northshore Pavillion, Brisbane's newest arts and entertainment precinct when it opens.
"Our Government has backed Bluey from the very beginning. Brisbane is at Bluey's core and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey's home," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in an official statement announcing the exciting news.
"Queensland is a world-class place to live and play and I truly believe that is a big part of why Bluey has captured fans around the world."
Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe shared these sentiments.
"Bluey's World is where Australian and overseas families can connect with their favourite Heeler household and explore Queensland's world-class visitor experiences," he noted, adding that it was predicted the venue would generate up to $18 million in visitor spending in its first year of operating.
