In an email received by blog Pirates and Princesses, a Disney Branded Television employee revealed why the episode wasn’t available.

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on US platforms soon. Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired” the email explained.

“Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

American fans have been left scratching their heads over the issue, especially considering many other episodes of Bluey have excessive references to farting.

This isn’t the first time the beloved animation has been censored overseas.

Fans were quick to point out a conversation in season three was dubbed over, censoring the original conversation about a vasectomy to instead be focused on removing teeth.

Fans on Twitter were also quick to list a number of other episodes where small minute details had been changed.

This isn’t the first time Disney has made headlines for their heavy-handed censorship.

Earlier this year Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch shared the hilarious notes he received from Disney’s censorship department.

“One last treat. Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn’t share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared” the creator shared on Twitter.

One note said: “Please revise ‘poopface’ as it comes across as a replacement for ‘s***face’. Prior use of Mabel saying ‘Poop. Poop. And Butts’ in the episode ‘Fight Fighters’ came across as more childlike and not as offensive.”

To which Alex Hirsch defiantly replied, “I’ve never met a human on earth of any age who would be offended by a cartoon saying the word ‘poop face.’ Not changing it.”

And it appears that Disney’s censorship department keeps a close eye on most of their children's shows, with Disney actor Kevin Chamberlin replying to Alex Hirsch to share his own hilarious run-in with the department.

“On Jessie, we had to change a scene because it implied a cricket was depressed,” he explained.