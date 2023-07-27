Do you think Bluey has taken over the world? ABC

Fellow parents were quick to comment on the thread, making reference to a conspiracy where Australia would "take over the world" with Bluey fronting the campaign.

"Our master plan for world domination is working," a fellow fan entered the foray with.

"Good. Everything is going according to plan," another joked.

"Our secret plan to take over the world one kindy (kid) at a time is going well," a third (presumably Australian) added.

It's safe to say that Bluey is a national treasure ABC

Whilst the discussion was had in good fun, this isn't the first time international fans have been "influenced" by the animated series, with many previously left confused by certain phrases and references.

In May, many were left scratching their heads at the show's depiction of sunscreen and zinc, with many overseas viewers asking Aussies what the "beach face paint" (coloured zinc) was in an episode featuring the beach.