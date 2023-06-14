Cricket community responds to 'tear-jerking' Bluey episode
Former Aussie Test star Ed Cowan was one of many who was touched by the episode...
- by
Olga Scorer
With The Ashes right around the corner, cricket discourse has become increasingly topical in Australia. This time, however, it is beloved ABC children's show Bluey that is sparking the conversation.
It is not unlike the animated television series to engage in prominent areas of discussion. It is, perhaps, one of the first times it has corralled an entire sports community together.
In an episode that has pulled on the cricketing world's heart strings, the sport is part of the central storyline with red kelpie Rusty (and his love for cricket) at the forefront.
Touching on the themes of family, finding community through sport, and determination, the episode was certainly a tear-jerker - so much so that many sporting figures have spoken about it publicly.
The episode has tugged on a few heart strings.
ABC
Former Australian cricketer Ed Cowan admitted it brought out his emotional side on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast.
“Honestly, I was bawling my eyes out,” he said.
“If you’re a cricket fan, I don’t care how old you are, you have to watch this episode. And if you don’t have a tear in your eye at the end of the episode, I don’t even know if you’re human," he continued.
Sports journalist Melinda Farrell echoed these sentiments on Twitter: "I’m on the train and FINALLY got to see the Bluey ‘Cricket’ episode. It’s simply beautiful! Do yourself a favour, even if you’re not a kid or you don’t have one. So much to love!"
Sports writer and cricketing podcaster Sam Perry also spoke about the episode on the platform: "Bluey left me in bits. Everyone else I speak to similarly in bits."