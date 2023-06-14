The episode has tugged on a few heart strings. ABC

Former Australian cricketer Ed Cowan admitted it brought out his emotional side on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast.

“Honestly, I was bawling my eyes out,” he said.

“If you’re a cricket fan, I don’t care how old you are, you have to watch this episode. And if you don’t have a tear in your eye at the end of the episode, I don’t even know if you’re human," he continued.

Sports journalist Melinda Farrell echoed these sentiments on Twitter: "I’m on the train and FINALLY got to see the Bluey ‘Cricket’ episode. It’s simply beautiful! Do yourself a favour, even if you’re not a kid or you don’t have one. So much to love!"

Sports writer and cricketing podcaster Sam Perry also spoke about the episode on the platform: "Bluey left me in bits. Everyone else I speak to similarly in bits."