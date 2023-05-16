Chilli is one of our favourite "TV mums." ABC

In fact, many have even speculated that Chilli is "trying to find herself again" after having kids Bluey and his younger sister Bingo, and doesn't know how to enjoy herself anymore.

"I think she's like a lot of mums trying to find herself, love, again after kids," one fan wrote online of the theory.

Another added: "I relate to her in so many ways. I've tried so many times to just relax without my kids but I can't. I can't even go on a date with my husband.

"I can't relax without thinking about our kids, wanting to go back to them, or thinking about everything that needs to be done."

Chilli is a loving mum of Bluey and Bingo, and husband of Bandit. ABC

It's not the first time Bluey has explored topics with more "adult" themes, with previous storylines covering divorce, infertility, death, self-esteem, and more.

Bluey has won multiple accolades including an International Emmy Kids Award, a BAFTA Children & Young People Award, and two Logie Awards.

And only last week the show broke international streaming records, as it snuck into the top ten most streamed titles in the USA during the week of April 3rd to April 9th.