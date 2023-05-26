"Is the beach paint just an Aussie thing?" Bluey

But despite its success, not every viewer has been able to understand the Aussie references and larrikin-like lexicon, a recent episode reminding international parents and kids of a simple cultural difference between the USA and Australia.

"Okay mommas, US momma here," an American mum posted to social media.

"Is the beach face paint just an Aussie thing?" she asked.

"And what is it? I'd love to get beach face paint for my kiddos."

Of course, we know that the "beach face paint" she is referring to is of course coloured zinc, an SPF product designed to keep Aussies sun safe during summer and all year round.

Aussie mums were quick to jump in the comments and dispel the hilarious muth of "beach face paint."

"It's coloured zinc sunscreen," one woman replied before adding "we wear it on top of normal sunscreen for extra protection."

Coloured zinc sure makes being sun safe fun for kids! Bluey

Another viewer of the post explained why Mum Chilli had "painted" Bluey and Bingo's faces at the beach.

"It's thick, strong sunblock. The coloured ones come in a stick, like lip balm that winds up - and are used in high affected areas of sun damage to prevent sun burning,' she said.

Interestingly, coloured zinc sunscreen is available worldwide, but clearly not as commonly found and use as in Australia.

"I'm American and when I was a kid my mum would but these coloured zinc sunscreen tubes/sticks and give us 'warpaint'. I can't find them anymore," someone else added to the post.