Parents warned over alarming 'fake Bluey' episodes
The "inappropriate" episodes have garnered attention online.
Popular ABC Kids show Bluey has sparked some serious concern online - but it's not for reasons you may think.
While the much-loved show has been the recipient of public backlash, it's not an actual episode that's caused parents' feelings of alarm.
Garnering a significant child-centric fanbase, fans can't seem to get enough of the show. On the search for more content to satisfy their Bluey cravings, kids and parents have come across an 'inappropriate' spoof that's being pushed to viewers on YouTube.
Bearing a striking similarity to the actual show itself, the illegitimate episodes possess some disturbing themes.
This concern has been voiced by parents on 'Bluey Mums' groups on Facebook and Reddit.
"This channel started auto-playing while my 4 yo was watching YouTube. It's a channel that makes off-colour Bluey knock-off animations with mildly inappropriate content," one mum wrote online.
"Based on the images of the thumbnails, most videos feature characters being devious and there are many thumbnails of heavily pregnant heeler dogs of various colours, many of which appear to be male," she continued in her post.
Another Mum echoed this sentiment in a separate post, "Has anyone seen this? My husband put it on for our daughter and it’s NOT Bluey."
The 'Bluey knock-off' contains themes that are not child-friendly.
These episodes possess a stark difference to the feel-good, educational theme of the actual show.
The most alarming detail about this Bluey 'rip-off', however, is that the videos are available to children on YouTube Kids. Unrestricted to youngsters, the videos are said to pop up on autoplay too, meaning kids can be easily deceived by the non-child-friendly themes present in the episodes.
