Popular ABC Kids show Bluey has sparked some serious concern online - but it's not for reasons you may think.

While the much-loved show has been the recipient of public backlash, it's not an actual episode that's caused parents' feelings of alarm.

Garnering a significant child-centric fanbase, fans can't seem to get enough of the show. On the search for more content to satisfy their Bluey cravings, kids and parents have come across an 'inappropriate' spoof that's being pushed to viewers on YouTube.

WATCH: 7 scenes that have been censored in Bluey. Article continues after video.