Carrie Bickmore has made her triumphant return to television, six months on from her shock departure from The Project.

Whilst fans were delighted to find out the 42-year-old television veteran had returned to Aussie screens, they were left surprised, Carrie’s return coming in the form of a cameo on the popular animated children's show Bluey!



