Carrie Bickmore has made her triumphant return to television, six months on from her shock departure from The Project.
Whilst fans were delighted to find out the 42-year-old television veteran had returned to Aussie screens, they were left surprised, Carrie’s return coming in the form of a cameo on the popular animated children's show Bluey!
On Sunday night, families watching the new episode ‘TV Shop’ from home recognised a familiar voice as Terrier’s mum started speaking, Carrie herself taking to her Instagram to confirm that yes, she was indeed a voice actor for the show.
“Career and parenting highlight,” Carrie captioned an Instagram post of her two daughters Evie, eight, and Adelaide, four, watching the show.