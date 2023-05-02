The rumour mill is in full swing after claims that Carrie Bickmore and her radio co-host Tommy Little are growing close, following their respective breakups.

Tommy's last relationship is believed to have been with social media entrepreneur Natalie Kyriacou, however, the 38-year-old comedian confirmed they had split when he revealed he'd been using the dating app Bumble to talk to women at the tail end of 2022.

Carrie of course announced her split from her partner of 11 years Chris Walker - whom she met whilst working on The Project - in January this year, taking to Instagram to confirm the news.

"It's with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate. Whilst this is a tough time, our focus is on parenting, loving, and supporting our three children Ollie, Evie, and Addie with everything we've got."

WATCH NOW: Carrie Bickmore says goodbye to The Project.