In news that will come as a shock to many, former The Project host and media darling Carrie Bickmore has announced her separation from longtime partner Chris Walker.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, Carrie and Chris shared the same statement, writing:

''Hi there, it's with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate. Whilst this is a tough time, our sole focus is on parenting, loving, and supporting our three children Ollie, Evie, and Addie with everything we've go. They are doing great. We won't be making any further comment. ''

