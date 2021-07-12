Carrie and Chris first met in 2012 on The Project. Instagram

Before Chris, Carrie was married to Greg Lang, who is the father of her son Oliver, but he tragically passed away in 2010 after losing a battle to brain cancer.

Carrie was only in her early twenties when Greg was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and she previously opened up about how she "didn't know anything" about brain cancer, and that neither did he.

"It just completely threw everything we knew, everything we had planned, it threw everything on its head. It was the start of an incredibly hard journey," she explained on Anh's Brush With Fame.

"We got married when I was 25. I look back at our wedding now and it was a real mix of love and a celebration of life. It was a great day."

Carrie has three children, two daughters she shares with Chris, and a son from her previous marriage. Instagram

After suffering immeasurable loss, Carrie eventually opened up her heart again and found love with Chris, and in 2015, the couple welcomed their first child together.

In recent years, Carrie has spoken about how Chris has a deep compassion and understanding of her loss, especially since he has had to deal with tragedy in his own life.

"He like many people understands loss and suffered his own loss in life and I think he just has a huge amount of compassion and he will always be incredibly supportive of me and for our family," Carrie told TV Week.

"He'd have six kids if he had his way!" Instagram

While Carrie and Chris are no doubt kept busy with their family of five, Carrie told WHO that Chris would more than be happy to have even more children.

"He'd have six kids if he had his way! He loves kids and loves watching them playing together," she said.

The couple also have their hands full with their careers, where Chris spoke with The Herald Sun, to reveal that he sometimes finds himself missing Carrie because of their busy schedule.

"Carrie works so much as well (on The Project). Particularly at the start of the week I find myself missing her and the kids quite a lot."

The couple are always supporting one another. Instagram

The two are incredibly supportive of one another, where Carrie recently shared a sweet message to her partner for his birthday.

"I know you feel like you haven't achieved enough when you compare yourself to your idol Roger Federer who is the same age as you and has won a zillion grand slams...but the kids and I think we ACED it having you in our lives... " Carrie wrote.

"Love you more than you love the FED 😋," she added.

