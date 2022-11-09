Bluey Christmas advent calendar, $50 at Big W

Count down the days to Christmas with this Bluey advent calendar. It features 24 compartments for you to fill yourself so you can reuse it year after year. Cute *and* cost-saving, how good?

SHOP NOW

Christmas charm bracelet and necklace advent calendar, $45 at Amazon

Do you have a fashionista on your hands? This Christmas advent calendar features 22 different festive charms and a bracelet and necklace for them to add the charms to. It’s the perfect activity to end the day with, every day until December 25.

SHOP NOW

Toy Mini Brands advent calendar, $72.38 at Amazon

Toy Mini Brands have taken the world by storm, and kids (big or small) have been obsessed with the joys of unwrapping these tiny versions of favourite household brands. This advent calendar in particular includes six exclusive and limited-edition Toy Mini Brands.

SHOP NOW

2022 squishy animal toys advent calendar, $46.80 at Amazon

We’ll challenge you to find a cuter advent calendar than this one filled with adorable festive squishy animal toys. Featuring 24 gifts, from Christmas-themed castles to snowmen and reindeers, this advent calendar will sure to be hit amongst the little ones.

SHOP NOW

LEGO City advent calendar, $47.99 at Myer

LEGO is known for launching an array of must-have LEGO advent calendars each year for big kids and small. Our pick is this LEGO City advent calendar that features LEGO City Adventures characters and accessories. Suitable for ages 5-8.

SHOP NOW

Heirloom Christmas truck advent calendar, $39.99 (usually $49.99) at Myer

If finding your own gifts for an advent calendar countdown is your forté - firstly, we envy you, but secondly, you can’t go past this Christmas truck advent calendar from Myer. Part of Myer’s Christmas range, you can fill this wooden advent calendar with sweet treats (or anything you’d like) while having it on display on the mantle or under the Christmas tree.

SHOP NOW

Lead photo: Bluey, Christmas Swim