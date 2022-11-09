Bluey Christmas advent calendar, $50 at Big W
Count down the days to Christmas with this Bluey advent calendar. It features 24 compartments for you to fill yourself so you can reuse it year after year. Cute *and* cost-saving, how good?
Christmas charm bracelet and necklace advent calendar, $45 at Amazon
Do you have a fashionista on your hands? This Christmas advent calendar features 22 different festive charms and a bracelet and necklace for them to add the charms to. It’s the perfect activity to end the day with, every day until December 25.
Toy Mini Brands advent calendar, $72.38 at Amazon
Toy Mini Brands have taken the world by storm, and kids (big or small) have been obsessed with the joys of unwrapping these tiny versions of favourite household brands. This advent calendar in particular includes six exclusive and limited-edition Toy Mini Brands.
2022 squishy animal toys advent calendar, $46.80 at Amazon
We’ll challenge you to find a cuter advent calendar than this one filled with adorable festive squishy animal toys. Featuring 24 gifts, from Christmas-themed castles to snowmen and reindeers, this advent calendar will sure to be hit amongst the little ones.
LEGO City advent calendar, $47.99 at Myer
LEGO is known for launching an array of must-have LEGO advent calendars each year for big kids and small. Our pick is this LEGO City advent calendar that features LEGO City Adventures characters and accessories. Suitable for ages 5-8.
Heirloom Christmas truck advent calendar, $39.99 (usually $49.99) at Myer
If finding your own gifts for an advent calendar countdown is your forté - firstly, we envy you, but secondly, you can’t go past this Christmas truck advent calendar from Myer. Part of Myer’s Christmas range, you can fill this wooden advent calendar with sweet treats (or anything you’d like) while having it on display on the mantle or under the Christmas tree.
Lead photo: Bluey, Christmas Swim