9 best outdoor toys for kids in Australia 2023

Myer

Keezi sand and water table, $44.95 at Myer

Let your kids explore a world of marine life, sand, sea and everything in between with this super-fun play table. Little ones will love the waterwheel, rotating propeller, rain cloud and so much more.

SHOP NOW

Big W

Lifespan kids' lynx metal swing set, $399 at Big W

With four exciting pieces of equipment, including a dual glider and nest swing, this swing set is the ultimate choice for active siblings and friends.

SHOP NOW

Myer

Jengo smash ball tournament, $76 at Myer

Get ready to unleash your competitive side with smash ball! This exciting hands-on game guarantees a smashing good time for everyone. Whether you're at the beach, camping, or in your own backyard, smash ball is something anyone can get behind.

SHOP NOW

Amazon

Intex Jump-O-Lene playhouse jumping castle, $94.16 (usually $159.95) at Amazon

The Intex bouncer is designed for endless amounts of safe fun. Its crawl-through door, reinforced net sidewalls and inflatable floor create a secure and exciting bouncing haven for young adventurers.

SHOP NOW

hardtofind

Funyards Australia kids' ride on bulldozer, $660.25 (usually $695) at hardtofind

Boasting smart keyless operation and forward and reverse movement, this ride-on tractor will deliver non-stop joy for hours on end. Plus, parents are also given peace of mind with a remote control option.

SHOP NOW

Myer

Trike Star 12" kids' balance bike, $59 at Myer

With features like an adjustable cushioned seat, handlebars and durable grips, the Trike Star balance bike ensures a comfy and secure ride for your toddler. Reviewers also praise its easy assembly, value for money and quick delivery.

SHOP NOW

Kogan

1m rainbow tree swing, $97.71 at Kogan

Get ready to swing into adventure with this gorgeous rainbow tree swing. It has a comfortable round seat, secure suspension points and even removable flags for added fun.

SHOP NOW

Amazon

Bubble machine fun with colourful lights, $29.99 at Amazon

Kids and adults adore this bubble machine (and it's trending on TikTok, too!). One five-star reviewer wrote: "This really makes a TON of bubbles! It is so fun to use, and the kids just run and giggle, catching the zillions of bubbles when we use it. Love it!"

SHOP NOW

Myer

Everfit round trampoline, $496.95 at Myer

Bounce to your heart's content with the Everfit round trampoline. With its superior bounce featuring 64-piece triple rate springs, the 10-foot trampoline enables safe and durable bouncing with no worries.

SHOP NOW