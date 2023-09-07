9 best outdoor toys for kids in Australia 2023
Keezi sand and water table, $44.95 at Myer
Let your kids explore a world of marine life, sand, sea and everything in between with this super-fun play table. Little ones will love the waterwheel, rotating propeller, rain cloud and so much more.
Lifespan kids' lynx metal swing set, $399 at Big W
With four exciting pieces of equipment, including a dual glider and nest swing, this swing set is the ultimate choice for active siblings and friends.
Jengo smash ball tournament, $76 at Myer
Get ready to unleash your competitive side with smash ball! This exciting hands-on game guarantees a smashing good time for everyone. Whether you're at the beach, camping, or in your own backyard, smash ball is something anyone can get behind.
Intex Jump-O-Lene playhouse jumping castle, $94.16 (usually $159.95) at Amazon
The Intex bouncer is designed for endless amounts of safe fun. Its crawl-through door, reinforced net sidewalls and inflatable floor create a secure and exciting bouncing haven for young adventurers.
Funyards Australia kids' ride on bulldozer, $660.25 (usually $695) at hardtofind
Boasting smart keyless operation and forward and reverse movement, this ride-on tractor will deliver non-stop joy for hours on end. Plus, parents are also given peace of mind with a remote control option.
Trike Star 12" kids' balance bike, $59 at Myer
With features like an adjustable cushioned seat, handlebars and durable grips, the Trike Star balance bike ensures a comfy and secure ride for your toddler. Reviewers also praise its easy assembly, value for money and quick delivery.
1m rainbow tree swing, $97.71 at Kogan
Get ready to swing into adventure with this gorgeous rainbow tree swing. It has a comfortable round seat, secure suspension points and even removable flags for added fun.
Bubble machine fun with colourful lights, $29.99 at Amazon
Kids and adults adore this bubble machine (and it's trending on TikTok, too!). One five-star reviewer wrote: "This really makes a TON of bubbles! It is so fun to use, and the kids just run and giggle, catching the zillions of bubbles when we use it. Love it!"
Everfit round trampoline, $496.95 at Myer
Bounce to your heart's content with the Everfit round trampoline. With its superior bounce featuring 64-piece triple rate springs, the 10-foot trampoline enables safe and durable bouncing with no worries.