Panda Crate, from $32.71 per month at KiwiCo
Developed especially for infants and toddlers, Panda Crate is grounded in the science of early childhood development, made helpful, practical, and convenient for parents. Each delivery includes age and stage–specific products designed by early childhood development experts to help babies learn by playing and exploring.
Tiny Humans Read Box, approx. $46 per month at Cratejoy
This monthly book box works for newborns to kids all the way to the age of eight. Each month you’ll get a collection of whimsical stories for your child to treasure, including silly stories, ones that teach a valuable lesson, or ones that empower your child in new and inspiring ways.
Didis Toy Box, approx. $74 per month at Cratejoy
This box is dedicated to helping parents nurture their child’s early development by providing a monthly subscription of toys tailored to the child’s age. Each month you’ll receive two to four full-sized toys that educate through exploration, imagination and discovery.