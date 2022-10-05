Hello Fresh

5 meals for 4 people per week: $165 + $9.99 shipping

With a HelloFresh family meal plan, kids of all ages can enjoy a variety of delicious meals that are easy to make and a breeze to clean.

With a selection of 50+ kid-friendly recipes, every family food box comes with fresh ingredients to help everyone maintain a healthy lifestyle, and ditch the takeout.

Get cooking with HelloFresh. Start your subscription HERE.

Marley Spoon

5 meals for 4 people per week: $169.8 + $10.49 shipping

Make meals you’ll love cooking (and eating) with smart, six-step recipes and pre-measured ingredients from Marley Spoon.

Involve the kids in the process by picking out favourites and planning out meals, with a choice of 45+ recipes.

Get cooking with Marley Spoon. Start your subscription HERE.

EveryPlate

5 meals for 4 people per week: $110 + $9.99 shipping

Save on family-friendly recipes with EveryPlate by skipping grocery shopping and the temptation of adding more to the cart.

With cheap and simple recipes, plus perfectly-proportioned ingredients, nothing goes to waste and the family gets to enjoy a wonderfully tasty meal.

Save up to 40% off your meals! Sign up HERE to get cooking.

Dinnerly

5 meals for 4 people per week: $129.8 + $10.49 shipping

Choose from 40+ recipes, including family-friendly, vegetarian, vegan, fast, healthy and reduced-carb options each week with Dinnerly.

Get cooking with Dinnerly. Start your subscription HERE.