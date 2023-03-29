Premium 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper, $40 per month at Who Gives A Crap
Key features:
- Double-length rolls; 370 sheets
- Extra cushy 3 ply
- 100% renewable and sustainable bamboo
- Biodegradable and plays well with most septic tanks
- Carbon Neutral shipping
Quilton 3 Ply Toilet Tissue, $21.60 per month at Amazon
Key features:
- Gentle embossed 3 ply
- Manufactured using FSC-certified forest resources
- Lightly scented on the core not the tissue
- 100% biodegradable, flushable and septic safe for standard sewer and septic systems
Toilet Paper 100% Recycled, $40 per pack at Zero Co
Key features:
- Free from plastic wrap and eco-friendly
- 100% recycled 3 ply toilet paper; 360 sheets per roll
- Rolled, wrapped and boxed in Australia