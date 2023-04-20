A simple, yet genius, hack for mums has divided the internet...
An American mother, Melissa Reilly, recently shared a kids' activity suggestion, which has gone viral on Instagram for its mixed reception.
The video in question was described as a "free activity to keep your toddler occupied for a while" - which involved placing kids toys in a bowl, running water over them and placing it in the freezer.
As an enrichment activity, she then took the frozen hunk of kids toys outside, where her son was left to retrieve them how he best saw fit.
WATCH: Mum's viral toddler hack. Article continues after video.
Simple, right?
After going viral, this seemingly innocent hack has received divided feedback.
"Great idea, but kids need to get bored and not to be stimulated all the time, they have to learn how to use imagination,"
one commenter wrote.
Other's questioned the safety logistics, where hammering or 'drilling' in this case could cause the ice to hit the child's face or eyes.
Mothers on TikTok have also posted about the hack, receiving similar feedback.
TikTok
Concerned parents also wrote in about the possibility of toy rusting and frostbite when playing with the large mass of ice.
In spite of this, the hack was also met with positivity.
"The best part of this is that your child is building critical thinking and problem solving skills by using the different objects to get them out. Well done!"
"Such a good idea!," another person wrote.