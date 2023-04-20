A simple, yet genius, hack for mums has divided the internet...

An American mother, Melissa Reilly, recently shared a kids' activity suggestion, which has gone viral on Instagram for its mixed reception.

The video in question was described as a "free activity to keep your toddler occupied for a while" - which involved placing kids toys in a bowl, running water over them and placing it in the freezer.

As an enrichment activity, she then took the frozen hunk of kids toys outside, where her son was left to retrieve them how he best saw fit.

