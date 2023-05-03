Yummy Crate, $35.95 per month at KiwiCo
Give your kid the chance to gain kitchen confidence with hands-on experimentation via Yummy Crate. Inside you’ll find family-friendly, kid-tested recipes and activities so they can experience the joy of preparing and sharing a meal.
Unicorn Fun Box, approx. $52 per month at Cratejoy
The Unicorn Fun Box makes the perfect gift, featuring storybook inserts plus unicorns delivered to your doorstep that's ensured to put a smile on every face. It’s tailored for kids, teens, and even the young at heart adults.
World Edition, approx. $44 per month at Little Passports
Open up a world of discovery with World Edition, where your child can explore a new country each month through hands-on activities, stories, and souvenirs that spark curiosity and connection.
Superpower Academy Box, approx. $44 per month, Cratejoy
This award-winning subscription combines STEM and Social Emotional Learning for the next generation of heroes. You’ll get monthly hands-on projects, comic books and stories of real heroes to promote a growth mindset, mindfulness, and skills like dealing with frustration, building confidence and expressing empathy.