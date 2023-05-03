If you’re looking for a fun and engaging way to keep your kids entertained and stimulated during the school holidays, weekends, or a school night, subscription boxes are the way to go.

A great way to keep them busy, the monthly boxes are packed full of surprises and educational activities that will ignite your child’s imagination and promote learning, with a wide variety of options to choose from.

From arts and crafts to STEM projects to educational games, each box is carefully curated to inspire young minds, with an array of activities designed to spark creativity, encourage problem-solving, and foster a love of learning.

So, if you’re ready to subscribe your young one to a world of monthly and educational fun, we’ve gathered some of the best kids subscription boxes in Australia down below.

The best subscription boxes for kids in Australia