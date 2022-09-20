It’s never too early to start preparing for the most festive time of the year: Christmas. No matter how early (or late) you start putting up the Christmas tree, there is one thing that always slips the mind when it comes to Christmas prep .

Everyone loves advent calendars, and if you don’t, then...you’re just not finding the right ones to buy. And as lovers of advent calendars, the feeling of forgetting to buy one before December is a feeling we know a *bit* too well.

This year’s going to be different. We will have our advent calendars ready as soon as the clock strikes December 1. Plus, if you’re like us and you're a fan of LEGO, then you're at the right place.

Read on for our pick of the best 2022 LEGO advent calendars that you need to add-to-cart right away – there's no procrastinating on our watch.

The best LEGO advent calendars 2022