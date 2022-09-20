It’s never too early to start preparing for the most festive time of the year: Christmas. No matter how early (or late) you start putting up the Christmas tree, there is one thing that always slips the mind when it comes to Christmas prep.
Advent calendars.
Everyone loves advent calendars, and if you don’t, then...you’re just not finding the right ones to buy. And as lovers of advent calendars, the feeling of forgetting to buy one before December is a feeling we know a *bit* too well.
This year’s going to be different. We will have our advent calendars ready as soon as the clock strikes December 1. Plus, if you’re like us and you're a fan of LEGO, then you're at the right place.
Read on for our pick of the best 2022 LEGO advent calendars that you need to add-to-cart right away – there's no procrastinating on our watch.
The best LEGO advent calendars 2022
LEGO Friends advent calendar 2022, $45 (usually $59.99) at Amazon
Featuring 24 different mini-build Christmas toys behind each door, this product lets you join LEGO Friends’ Olivia as you countdown the days to Christmas.
LEGO Star Wars advent calendar 2022, $94.97 at Amazon
A buildable surprise behind every door! This LEGO Star Wars advent calendar will set the tone for an out-of-this-world Christmas countdown.
LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar 2022, $146.43 at Amazon
Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle and the-one-who-shall-not-be-named all feature in this interactive Harry Potter advent calendar. It’s the gift that lasts this year’s countdown and beyond.
LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy advent calendar 2022, $133.88 at Amazon
A pre-Christmas treat in the form of MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s beloved characters such as Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord, Nebula and many more favourites.
