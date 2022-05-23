Margot and Tom were friends before they dated. Instagram

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him’,” the Wolf of Wall Street actress told Vogue.

“And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has never made sense before.”

Initially, the couple kept their relationship a secret from their housemates because they “weren’t really taking it seriously”.

“And then everyone found out,” she told The Guardian. “Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good. Everyone was like: ‘No! This is going to ruin our group!’ And then it didn’t. It was fine.”

Margot and Tom tied the knot in 2016. Instagram

In 2016, Margot and Tom officially tied the knot in a private Byron Bay ceremony. Both husband and wife both shared photos of the day to their respective Instagrams.

The actress stunned in a white boho-chic dress and a pear-shaped diamond ring. After a delayed trip due to the filming of I, Tonya, the newlyweds eventually honeymooned in Tahiti.

Once they exchanged vows, the actress gushed to PORTER about married life and how it made life more fun.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” she said. “Life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife; I want to be better.”

As is the case for every new bride, soon after her nuptials, Margot was hounded about when she was to become a mother.

“I got married and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ the Barbie star told Vogue in 2019.

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

