Allen's Lollies has quietly discontinued three of its most iconic (and delicious) lolly brands, leaving lolly-loving Aussies scrambling to find the final remaining stock on their local supermarket shelves.

The fan favourite sweet treats - Red Ripperz (formerly known as Red Skins), Sherbies, and Milkos - are following in the footsteps of Fantales which were discontinued due to a drop in popularity in June this year.

Whilst the news of the discontinuation of these beloved lolly brands was only made official this week, rumours have been rife online about their fate as stock became harder and harder to find.

"I've been looking for some Red Ripperz and everywhere is out of stock. It's not even showing up on the Allen's website. Have I missed some news or what's the go?" one eagle-eyed fan wrote online.

Another chimed in: "Why is everywhere sold out of Red Ripperz? When will there be new stock in Australia? All major supermarkets are sold out."