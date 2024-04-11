Australia's most outlandish reality television show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has returned for a scintillating new season, helmed by none other than iconic Aussie comedian Julia Morris and wildlife warrior Robert Irwin.
WATCH NOW: Callum Hole freaks out over a rat on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
Competing for the chance to win $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing, our 12 celebrities are doing it rough for the entertainment of viewers tuning in at home as they battle through bushtucker trials that have them facing some of their biggest fears in the depths of the South African jungle.
Scroll on to see everyone who has left I'm A Celebrity so far...
Denise Drysdale
Channel Ten
Denise Drysdale
She was the last to arrive in the jungle, and was the first to leave!
While many of her celebrity friends were sad to see her go, after two weeks in the jungle Denise was thrilled to return to civilisation and her beloved creature comforts.
Speaking with our sister publication TV Week the morning after she said her farewells, the 75-year-old said she was "the happiest" after leaving, going on to add that the best part of her I'm A Celeb experience was "getting out."