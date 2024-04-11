WATCH NOW: Callum Hole freaks out over a rat on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

Australia's most outlandish reality television show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has returned for a scintillating new season, helmed by none other than iconic Aussie comedian Julia Morris and wildlife warrior Robert Irwin.

Competing for the chance to win $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing, our 12 celebrities are doing it rough for the entertainment of viewers tuning in at home as they battle through bushtucker trials that have them facing some of their biggest fears in the depths of the South African jungle.

But sadly our celebrities can't remain in the jungle forever and will be eliminated one by one by public vote until one only remains where they will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Scroll on to see everyone who has left I'm A Celebrity so far...