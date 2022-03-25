Who Dares Wins starred Mike Whitney and Tanya Zaetta. Seven

The always-entertaining dares ranged from eating a Maxibon in 30 seconds, to shaving your head, to the more extreme driving off a ten-metre platform into a pool stunt.

In celebration of one of the most wildly entertaining reality shows to ever grace Australian screens, we take a look back at some of the most unusual, hilarious, and straight-up insane moments from Who Dares Wins over the years.

Eat three SAO crackers and whistle a tune in under a minute

As Mike explained, "One cracker is enough to dry your mouth like a sponge, and eating three is difficult enough, when your mouth is bone-dry it's next to impossible to whistle a tune."

And while it seemed that while many eager participants were able to get the crackers down, no one was unable to whistle properly - that is, until a man dubbed 'Big Al' came and downed the SAOs like a champion while managing to squeeze out a whistle, winning himself $50 in the process.

Could you eat three SAOs and whistle in under a minute? Seven

Jump from a 10-metre platform in the middle of a shopping centre

In a stunt that would most certainly break OHS laws these days, a brave teen named Mandy took on the task of falling from a near-three story platform onto a foam mat (much to her mother's displeasure) in a shopping mall.

After running through a two-hour training with a stunt co-ordinator, Mandy dropped from the dizzyingly high platform as hundreds of shoppers watched on in shock.

Mandy is braver than any of us. Seven

Luckily for everyone involved, Mandy's jump was successful and she nabbed herself a cool $500 for her bravery.

Have an apple whacked out of your mouth with nunchucks

In another wild stunt that probably wouldn't fly in today's world, a young woman is asked if she would be willing to hold an apple in her mouth and have a kung fu master knock it out with nunchucks (we're sweating over that potential dental bill just thinking about it).

That dental bill would surely cost more than the $50 prize money. Seven

The woman accepts the challenge in a bid to win $50 - and honestly, if I was copping nunchucks to the face I'd probably want a bit more ask, but each to their own.

Luckily for Emily's face, the stunt went off without a hitch and she, too, became $50 richer.

A woman gets her head shaved and Mike cuts off her ponytail

It's not every day you find a participant willing to get their hair shaved off for $200, but it seemed Mike was able to find one in a brave young woman named Sally.

But before a hairdresser can give her a buzzcut, Mike got things started by chopping off her ponytail.

Mike should probably stick to hosting. Seven

As visibly horrified spectators watched on, Sally remained a good sport throughout the whole ordeal - even if she audibly screamed when checking out her new look in the mirror.

Sally may have lost some hair, but she gained $200. Seven

Jump out of a Westpac chopper into the ocean to rescue a swimmer

Before we had SAS Australia, we had Mike Whitney on a speedboat while a young man jumps from a Westpac rescue helicopter into the freezing water and rescues a swimmer for $200.

After receiving a crash course in lifesaving, David looked as if he might pull the pin at the last minute as the pressure was on - but he pushed on through, and managed to rescue his "patient" and win the prize money.

David jumped from a Westpac helicopter for $200 Seven

Skull a raw emu egg

In a dare that mirrors the disgustingly entertaining Tucker Trials on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Mike managed to convince not one but two men to drink a glass of raw emu egg - which he claimed was "equal to twelve chicken eggs".

Mike's face says it all. Seven

After the first participant failed to get through the entire drink, a young man named Steve barely flinched as he sculled the nauseating concoction - even licking up the remnants of the mixture, much to Mike's horror.

The only thing worse than a milk mustache is an emu egg mustache. Seven

Strip down to a g-string, have a dress spray-painted on you and do your shopping

When Kenton went shopping that fateful day, we bet he never imagined he would leave in a g-string, heels, and a spray-painted dress as a crowd followed him around the mall.

Kenton gained a legion of fans at his local mall. Seven

After sitting half-naked in the middle of the shopping centre for an hour as a dress was painted onto his body, Kenton donned some stylish black heels and was instructed to complete his shopping in his new get-up - with a highly entertained crowd in tow.