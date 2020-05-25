Boy George lost it after Delta Goodrem "blocked" him. Channel Nine

“I loved [the performance] from the first moment,” George told Stellar before raging: “In fact I turned first but some son of a b-tch has blocked me!”

Obviously not impressed by Delta’s move, the Culture Club star continued to vent his frustration, before Delta ‘fessed up.

“I don’t even want to swear on telly because the words I would use wouldn’t be broadcast. Whoever did this to me is dead to me!” George ranted.

"Whoever did this to me is dead to me!" Boy George declared after he was blocked following Stellar Perry's audition.

Speaking to New Idea, Stellar revealed what it felt like to be at the centre of the showdown.

“Honestly, there was two things going through my head. One I felt completely honoured that someone would block someone because they wanted me so much. I was so grateful,” she explained.

“On the other hand, I was like ‘Are you actually kidding me?’ She must have read me as soon as she saw me, because I look like Boy George and I could be best friends.

"This is the thing, If Boy George hadn’t have been blocked I obviously would have chosen him. Boy George and I, I feel like we have some weird connection.”

Despite initially wanting to choose Boy George, Stellar said the block actually came as a blessing in disguise.

“Delta and I have a lot in common in a real spiritual sense so I do feel like it was meant to be. I’m glad that she blocked Boy George because I wouldn’t have chosen Delta.”

However, it wasn’t just Boy George and Delta who had a strong emotional reaction to Stellar’s stirring performance of Lady Gaga’s Always Remember You This Way.

Kelly Rowland broke down in tears, which Stellar described as “intense”.

“When I see anyone in the audience or watching getting upset, it’s really hard to stay singing on stage. I just want to go up to them and give them a hug because I know they must be feeling a bit how I’m feeling when I’m singing,” she said.

“It was pretty intense seeing Kelly like that. I didn’t expect that from her. It was really overwhelming.”

The Voice continues Monday, 7.30pm on Channel Nine