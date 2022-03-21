Magda’s days on Fast Forward will no doubt be a reference point. Getty

Recent reports insist comedian Jim Jefferies and actor Isla Fisher are attached to the project, while Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski is said to be stepping into the show’s lead role – making it a first for the franchise to be headed up by a female.

In the UK, Ricky Gervais – a co-creator of the series – played the lead character, David Brent. Over in the US, Steve Carell took on the main role of Michael Scott.

Wentworth star Katrina Milosevic and Aussie icon Rachel Griffiths are also said to be linked to the upcoming series.

The Australian version will have a lot to live up to, as its predecessors have had major success with fans.

The US version of the show became a juggernaut after running for nine seasons, as opposed to the UK version which only lasted for two seasons.

Although it did rack up just about every award imaginable, the US version was also a success, with a shelf full of Emmy Awards.