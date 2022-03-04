Magda Szubanski
Aussie comedy actress Magda Szubanskiis is best known for her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki in Kath & Kim, as well as in the films Babe and Babe: Pig in the City, Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two.
More recently she has become a best-selling, award-winning author, following the release of her internationally acclaimed memoir Reckoning.
Lincoln Younes
He shot to fame on the sandy shores of Summer Bay on Home and Away, and Lincoln Younes has gone on to nab roles in several local series such as Hiding, Love Child, Dead Lucky, and also US drama Grand Hotel.
Michelle Lim Davidson
Michelle Lim Davidson got her break in television starring on the skit show Ben Elton Live from Planet Earth, before becoming a presenter on Play School and Big Ted's Big Adventure.
Michelle’s film credits also include Goldstone, The Wiggles: Pandemonium and the short film Beyond the Bubble.
Tess Haubrich
Coming in as another Home and Away alum, Tess Haubrich starred in the Aussie soap as the character Shandi Ayres, and later starred in Wolf Creek, Pine Gap, and Bad Mothers.
Although, Tess is probably most well-known for her work playing Private Sarah Rosenthal in the film Alien: Covenant.
Virginia Gay
Virginia Gay is most known for her work on the Australian TV dramas Winners & Losers and All Saints.
Nicholas Brown
He's an Australian actor, singer, songwriter, and screenwriter, and Nicholas Brown is best known for his roles in The Unlisted, Kites and in Home and Away.
Sullivan Stapleton
Sullivan Stapleton is best known for his roles in The Secret Life of Us, Strike Back, Animal Kingdom and 300: Rise of an Empire.
The Aussie actor is also known for his turn as FBI special agent Kurt Weller on NBC’s Blindspot.
Emma Diaz
Emma Diaz, an actress and producer, is best known for her roles in Friends and Strangers, Pieces of Her and Diary of an Uber Driver.