Magda Szubanski. Getty

Magda Szubanski

Aussie comedy actress Magda Szubanskiis is best known for her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki in Kath & Kim, as well as in the films Babe and Babe: Pig in the City, Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two.

More recently she has become a best-selling, award-winning author, following the release of her internationally acclaimed memoir Reckoning.

Lincoln Younes. Getty

Lincoln Younes

He shot to fame on the sandy shores of Summer Bay on Home and Away, and Lincoln Younes has gone on to nab roles in several local series such as Hiding, Love Child, Dead Lucky, and also US drama Grand Hotel.

Michelle Lim Davidson. Getty

Michelle Lim Davidson

Michelle Lim Davidson got her break in television starring on the skit show Ben Elton Live from Planet Earth, before becoming a presenter on Play School and Big Ted's Big Adventure.

Michelle’s film credits also include Goldstone, The Wiggles: Pandemonium and the short film Beyond the Bubble.

Tess Haubrich. Getty

Tess Haubrich

Coming in as another Home and Away alum, Tess Haubrich starred in the Aussie soap as the character Shandi Ayres, and later starred in Wolf Creek, Pine Gap, and Bad Mothers.

Although, Tess is probably most well-known for her work playing Private Sarah Rosenthal in the film Alien: Covenant.

Virginia Gay. Getty

Virginia Gay

Virginia Gay is most known for her work on the Australian TV dramas Winners & Losers and All Saints.

Nicholas Brown. Nine

Nicholas Brown

He's an Australian actor, singer, songwriter, and screenwriter, and Nicholas Brown is best known for his roles in The Unlisted, Kites and in Home and Away.

Sullivan Stapleton. Getty

Sullivan Stapleton

Sullivan Stapleton is best known for his roles in The Secret Life of Us, Strike Back, Animal Kingdom and 300: Rise of an Empire.

The Aussie actor is also known for his turn as FBI special agent Kurt Weller on NBC’s Blindspot.

Emma Diaz. Getty

Emma Diaz

Emma Diaz, an actress and producer, is best known for her roles in Friends and Strangers, Pieces of Her and Diary of an Uber Driver.