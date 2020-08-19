Kitten's clues have garnered a few guesses from viewers! Network Ten

Who is Kitten?

"You wouldn’t say I’m shy. Maybe that’s why I feel the cold so often," teased Kitten’s first clue.

And the teasers became even more cryptic, with shoes being thrown at Kitten during her on-stage performance of Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

Another clue hinted: “Like all kittens, I’ve had my time in the sun. From a very young age, water has been an essential part of my life, like a dolphin.

“But I left that behind to sip the heat of the spotlight elsewhere. But I’m back home now and making up for lost time.”

Kitten, is that you Julia Morris? (pictured) Getty

Still scratching your head? This additional clue might help: apparently this star is “very used to being publicly judged.”

Viewers have flocked to social media to accuse comedian and actress Julia Morris of hiding behind the mask after the mysterious celeb was described as “hitting the jackpot in Vegas” – where she got married.

Plus a visual clue advertising The Crustaceans could be a reference to Julia’s House Husbands character Gemma Crabb.

Judge Jackie O guessed Julia, but throwing a spanner in the works is eliminated Masked Singer contestant Katie Noonan (Sloth) who is convinced Celeste Barber is Kitten.

So who exactly is behind the mask? We can’t wait ‘til it’s unveiled.

Meanwhile, Katie Noonan thinks Celeste Barber is Kitten. Network Ten

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 global crisis, international judge Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was instead replaced by comedian Urzila Carlson. All other judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.

Pictured left to right: The Masked Singer's Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson. Network Ten

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no rest for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the talented TV personality is back fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights a week. And if you didn’t think he was busy enough – never fear, he’s hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the other nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Network Ten.