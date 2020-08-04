It's not long now until Network Ten's biggest surprise hit, The Masked Singer Australia, returns to the small screen!

Although international judge Lindsay Lohan was forced to pull out due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and Jackie “O” Henderson will all be back, with Urzila Carlson replacing the US actress and singer.

Last year the reality show, hosted by Osher Gunsberg, saw 12 celebrities take to the stage as the judges and viewers attempted to guess who was behind the elaborate costumes.

And their identities were surprising - everyone from Darren McMullen and Gretel Kileen to Brett Lee and Nikki Webster were unmasked last year.

This year, Network Ten are teasing that a Hollywood actor, an award-winning recording artist, a triple Olympian and TV Week Logie winners are all hiding beneath the 12 new masks.

So who has signed up this time around? Below is every single clue as soon as they drop. Scroll on and get guessing!