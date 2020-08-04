It's not long now until Network Ten's biggest surprise hit, The Masked Singer Australia, returns to the small screen!
WATCH: Who is behind Goldfish's elaborate costume?
Although international judge Lindsay Lohan was forced to pull out due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and Jackie “O” Henderson will all be back, with Urzila Carlson replacing the US actress and singer.
Last year the reality show, hosted by Osher Gunsberg, saw 12 celebrities take to the stage as the judges and viewers attempted to guess who was behind the elaborate costumes.
And their identities were surprising - everyone from Darren McMullen and Gretel Kileen to Brett Lee and Nikki Webster were unmasked last year.
This year, Network Ten are teasing that a Hollywood actor, an award-winning recording artist, a triple Olympian and TV Week Logie winners are all hiding beneath the 12 new masks.
So who has signed up this time around? Below is every single clue as soon as they drop. Scroll on and get guessing!
Dragonfly will "steal the spotlight when it's given the chance to fly".
Channel Ten
WHO IS DRAGONFLY?
Clue #1: "I may be classically trained, but I'm famous for some other moves."
According to early clues, Frillneck will "stick his neck out for you in a pinch"
Channel Ten
WHO IS FRILLNECK?
Clue #1: "I've always been a stand up guy who hangs with birds of a feather."
Echidna is a sensitive soul.
Channel Ten
WHO IS ECHIDNA?
Clue #1: "It only knows one way to go... pedal to the metal from start to finish."
Hammerhead is set to make a splash.
Channel Ten
WHO IS HAMMERHEAD?
Clue #1: "I've never started a fight... but I always nail them in the end!"
Wizard's vocal range is spell-binding.
Channel Ten
WHO IS WIZARD?
Clue #1: "My childhood neighbours hated my singing voice - but who's having the last laugh now!"
Who is the cactus?
Channel Ten
WHO IS CACTUS?
Clue #1: When they hear my voice, they'll be yelling "You grow girl".
The Queen could be set to rule the competition.
Channel Ten
WHO IS THE QUEEN?
Clue #1: "My sporting pedigree can't be denied... and doesn't that just take the cake?"
You won't forget this glittery goldfish that's for sure!
Channel Ten
WHO IS GOLDFISH?
Clue #1 "You won't forget me"
Sloth is slow and steady - but will it win the race?
Channel Ten
WHO IS SLOTH?
They've lived a solitary life - until now!
Bushranger will steal the show
Channel Ten
WHO IS BUSHRANGER?
This bushranger sings so well, it's almost criminal. But who is behind the mask?
Will Puppet pull on your heart strings?
Channel Ten
WHO IS PUPPET?
Will Puppet pull on your heart strings, or will the curtain fall before he gets another opportunity to serenade you all?
This story originally appeared on our sister site Who.