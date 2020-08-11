The Masked Singer fans are wracking their brains to figure out who Puppet is.. Ten

Who is Puppet?

The first clue dropped about Puppet was “I’ve had my brush with royalty and a long time in a court of law”.

And after Monday night’s performance of Elvis Presley’s hit Burning Love, we know the identity behind the mask is male.

Among the other cryptic clues were that Puppet “loved to entertain” and “no one was pulling his strings”.

An additional clue read: “Puppets don’t age human years but the events of 1964 impacted my career.”

Shaun Micallef (left) and Anh Do (right with Terri Irwin) are two of the current top guesses. Getty

Many fans were convinced they knew who was behind the mask, with comedian Shaun Micallef and former Australian Idol judge Mark Holden being two of the most popular guesses thanks to their respective law backgrounds.

Others pointed the finger at Anh Do, who fronts Anh’s Brush With Fame on the ABC and previously studied business law.

Could these guesses be right on the money?

Could Mark Holden (second right) be behind Puppet's mask? (Pictured from left Australian Idol's James Matheson, Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Osher Gunsberg). Getty

