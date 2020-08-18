Who is Frillneck? Network Ten

The first clue dropped about Frillneck was “I've always been a stand up guy who hangs with birds of a feather."

And in episode one of The Masked Singer, Frillneck performed a rendition of Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang.

“I am Frillneck because under pressure I can go real slow,” the episode’s clues teased.

“I’ve waited a long time to get where I am. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes with the puppet masters. I’m not someone who works 9 – 5.”

More clues continued to have fans scratching their heads.

“I feel for people who have to struggle all their lives. I know what it’s like to work and be savaged by those you serve. I love my country and I love its history,” the clues teased.

“I just want everyone to get a sporting chance but knocking down tall poppies can be fun too. I’m known for my opinions. When I have something to say you’ll know it and here’s what I have to say now. I’m going to win The Masked Singer.

“I’m theatrical and comfortable putting on a show.”

Could Eddie Perfect (pictured) be behind the mask? Getty

While guesses for Frillneck have included names such as Hugh Jackman and Jamie Durie, viewers are convinced that comedian/actor/musician and Play School presenter Eddie Perfect is the man behind the mask.

For one fan, it was the visual details on stage during Frillneck’s latest performance that sealed the deal for them.

“Frillneck is Eddie Perfect 100% and im hyped. Bugs + juice = beetlejuice (he wrote the music for). Cola = his one man show Drink Pepsi, b****. I heart Tony = Tony Award nom. Also, sounds like him,” the viewer wrote on Twitter.

Hmm, could the mystery be solved? We’ll just to have to wait and see!

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 global crisis, international judge Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was instead replaced by comedian Urzila Carlson. All other judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.

The Masked Singer's (left to right) Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson. Network Ten

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no rest for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the talented TV personality is back fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights a week. And if you didn’t think he was busy enough – never fear, he’s hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the other nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Network Ten.