The Masked Singer stars (from left: Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson) are taking home VERY different pay packets.

“No doubt she’ll be able to negotiate a higher salary if she comes back next season... the audience are loving Urzila, so she’d have some leverage there!”

As for the other judges, Dave Hughes, 49, is on $250,000, while Dannii Minogue, 48, is on $500,000. The source says production covered first class flights from LA for the singer and her son Ethan, 10, as well as the Gold Coast mansion they quarantined at.

Sources say Dannii Minogue (pictured) "would flip" if reports that Jackie O is being paid $1 million are true.

Meanwhile, it’s been whispered that Jackie O, 45, is raking in $1 million. However, we’re told it’s more likely a quarter of that. Adds the source, “Dannii would flip if that were true.”

Thanks to the global coronavirus crisis, The Masked Singer was forced to drop Lindsay Lohan from its judging panel as tough travel restrictions prevented the US singer and actress from entering the country.

Jackie O (left) previously revealed Lindsay Lohan (right) was devastated she couldn't return for The Masked Singer this year.

Speaking to Who magazine earlier this month, Jackie O revealed the Mean Girls star was devastated to miss out this year.

“We’ve stayed in touch after she was on the panel last year,” Jackie O said.

“She’s so upset that she couldn’t make it back to Australia, but it just wasn’t possible. I know she’ll try and watch it from her home. I loved what she brought to the show last year.”

