Jenny and Dylan's house is currently listed on Domain and the site estimates it will only sell for $1.63 million based on the suburb's median sales price; significantly less than the reserve price of $4.08 million that all houses on The Block this year were set… TCC Real Estate

It also boasts the property has “panoramic views of Mount Macedon and Red Rock” as well as “a productive kitchen garden, wood-fired pizza oven, wood-fired hot tub, firepit and heated in-ground pool.”

Jenny and Dylan recently took to Instagram to thank TCC Real Estate for going “above and beyond” with their Block house, even though it still hasn’t sold…

“We want to say a huge thank you to our amazing team, TCC real estate. Kirrily and Pete have gone above and beyond with our Block home.”

“They are like [a] second family, we couldn’t be happier to have them represent us. Our Block home is still on the market, we have no doubt they will sell it very soon,” the post read.

Ankur and Sharon’s home was ultimately bought by Adrian Portelli for $4.25 million. This means that Ankur and Sharon walked away with a $170,000 profit.

Adrian was accused of being a “dummy bidder” roped in by Omar and Oz by many Blockheads but he and Oz and Omar have repeatedly denied these claims.