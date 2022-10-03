Fans are petitioning for Steve Irwin's face to appear on a new $5 note. Getty

"This should not be seen as a step away from the crown, but as a step towards honouring a beloved Aussie hero. There is so much more that could be said about Steve but it comes down to this: we ought to honour a true Aussie hero."

"We therefore ask the House to change the face of the $5 note to Steve Irwin."

Vincent and Kirby's wishes are not completely misguided after Assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh previously said King Charles may not replace the late Queen on the $5 note. However, he will be featured on new coins.

"The decision to include the Queen's face on the $5 note was about her personally rather than about her status as the monarch so that transition [to Charles on the note] isn't automatic," he said.

King Charles III appears on new coins in the UK. Getty

This isn't the first time a fan has advocated to have Steve Irwin on Australian currency.

Six years ago a fan posted a petition to have the icon on the $100 bill and while it gained more than 31,000 signatures, it wasn't enough to sway the government.

The new petition has currently collected 288 signatures and only continues to increase with each passing hour. It will remain open to the public until October 27 2022.

