Olympic figure skaters Torvill and Dean to tour Australia one final time

Figure skating royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean proved they’ve still got the moves while putting some Sydney school kids through their paces on the ice last week.

Advertisement

The British superstars were in town to promote the Australian leg of their farewell tour, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance, which kicks off in June 2025.

Their upcoming visit will be their first tour down under in 30 years and will help celebrate their illustrious career before officially retiring from the sport.

Torvill and Dean are still the highest-scoring figure skaters in Olympic history. (Credit: Getty)

Christopher, 66, reflected that their return “brought back so many wonderful memories” of their many stints performing here.

Advertisement

“We started our professional performing career in Sydney,” he told The Morning Show in late October.

He also recalled how he and Jayne, 67, were instantly booked for a run of 12 shows following their surprise gold medal-winning performance to ‘Boléro’ at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.

This then kickstarted a decades-long career of performing for adoring audiences around the globe.

The stars shared tips with young Aussie fans. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Ahead of their farewell tour, Jayne said audiences can expect to see recreations of their most memorable performances – albeit with a few modifications for their ageing physiques!

“There are parts where you think – no!” she added with a laugh.

To this day, Torvill and Dean are still the highest-scoring figure skaters in Olympic history, and still very nice on the ice!

But you’ll have to get in quick, tickets are sure to sell out fast for the farewell tour, which will see them officially hang up their skates.

Advertisement

The pair first toured Down Under in 1984. (Credit: Getty)

Are Torvill and Dean touring Australia?

The iconic ice-skating duo will perform 10 shows in Brisbane, Melbourne Sydney, and Perth in June 2025. These include:

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | June 14 & June 15 | BUY TICKETS

Rod Laver Arena | June 18 & June 19 | BUY TICKETS

Advertisement

Qudos Bank Arena | June 21 & June 22 | BUY TICKETS

RAC Arena | June 27 & June 28 | BUY TICKETS