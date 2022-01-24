Fergie, 62, has been living at the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s Windsor home, since 2006 – despite divorcing in 1996. Getty Images

It’s been widely reported that permanently culling Andrew, 61, from the royal family’s public members was decided by Charles, 73, and his son, Prince William. Together, they approached Her Majesty over Christmas.

The Sun reports Charles felt Andrew had “run out of road” after weathering accusations of sleeping with a 17-year-old procured by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in London and New York.

While Andrew is so far allowed to keep his dukedom, sources say Fergie fears Charles will bring the axe down on her Duchess of York title. But royal author Penny Junor believes she’ll be fine.

“I can’t see that, no matter what happens,” she tells New Idea. “It would make no sense and would be deeply unfair. It can’t be easy for her.”

It’s been widely reported that permanently culling Andrew, 61, from the royal family’s public members was decided by Charles, 73, and his son, Prince William. Getty Images

Still, we’re told that Fergie is planning on personally facing Charles to plead her case of staying within the royal fold.

“She’s worked hard to get back in the family’s good graces and she wants to stay there,” says a source. “If rumours of kicking her out get any stronger, she’ll have no shame in pleading her case directly to Charles.”

But for Andrew, who’s believed to have broken down in his mother’s presence during a meeting at Windsor Castle, there’s no turning back.

“He basically cried and begged for mercy, but the decision was made,” says an insider.

“The Queen was a little emotional herself, especially when she spoke to him about what his father [the late Prince Philip] would have said and done if he were alive to see this. It’s a sorry state of affairs.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.