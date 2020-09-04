Richard Lavender and Sam Armytage met around Easter, 2019 and in June this year became engaged to be married. Instagram

Sparks flew immediately, with Sam admitting she was struck by Richard’s eyes as she confessed to Who, “there was a [immediate] connection."

The feeling was mutual. Richard recalled in the same interview that “she had a sparkle in her eye.”

He added: “She has a quick wit, a terrific sense of humour.”

Intensely private Sam first went public with their relationship in a photoshoot and interview with Who for Who’s Sexiest People feature and revealed that her big attraction to Richard was the fact that he had "no idea" who she was when they first met.

"He’s very decent,very honest.I love that he’s so modest,” Sam gushed of Richard. Supplied

However, a few weeks into their blossoming romance the blonde beauty decided enough was enough and asked Lavender, "Can you watch this show once so you know what I actually do for a living?"

Sam also shared that Richard is completely comfortable in his own skin, a trait that appeals to her.

“He doesn’t care what people think of him, which I admire greatly. He’s very decent,very honest.I love that he’s so modest,” she said.

Sam spending time with her man. Instagram

Equestrian businessman Richard and TV host Sam divide their time between Sydney and the Southern Highlands, where Richard owns a 40-hectare property.

Nearby lies Sam’s $2.2 million five-bedroom country retreat, which she bought back in 2017.

As their love continued to blossom, Sam was snapped meeting Richard’s adult daughters Grace and Sasha in September 2019 after celebrating Richard’s 60th birthday with an intimate family lunch in Sydney.

"[The girls] don't mind Sam," a source told Woman's Day. "But they don't spend a lot of time with their father these days."

Getty

Their romance stepped up a notch and Sam solidified her place in the family when Richard popped the question and the smitten couple announced their engagement in June this year.

Appearing on Sunrise for the first time after the news broke, Sam shared all the gorgeous details of the proposal live on-air.

The journalist explained the proposal was a very thoughtful albeit understated affair on her Southern Highlands property in NSW.

"We just had a little bonfire on the weekend in the paddock, it was all very low-key. Like Rich and I, very low-key," she said.

“It was very sweet, very romantic. He’s just a very charming, lovely fellow,” Sam said of the proposal. Channel Seven

Sam later added: “We’d been picking weeds in the paddock and he said, ‘Darling, do you want to marry me?’

“It was very sweet, very romantic. He’s just a very charming, lovely fellow.”

Sam’s long-time co-host David "Kochie" Koch also made sure the bride-to-be gave viewers an up-close and personal look of her engagement ring.

Holding up her perfectly-manicured hand to the camera, Sam flashed her new bling - which features an oversized diamond set on a classic white-gold band.

Sam's engagement ring is rumoured to be worth $80,000. Channel Seven

"Woah, Beyonce!" Kochie proclaimed of the ring, which is reportedly worth around $80,000, before joking, "Geez, I should have brought my sunglasses."

While COVID-19 restrictions has made wedding plans for many couples around the world tricky, it may be a while before we get to see Sam walk down the aisle in that white dress.

At least she’ll have plenty of time to plan her fairytale day!