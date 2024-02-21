We have a first look at the brand new season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Seven

“I hope you are not going up the MAFS path and adding anger and fighting to the show,” one worried fan commented on social media.

“The attraction you have is beautiful love stories and couples being kin and loving to each other.”

Fears aside, it certainly seems there will be plenty of love stories this season.

In the trailer, Farmer Bert is lost for words when meeting a woman, Farmer Joe is ready to ride off into the sunset, and Farmer Tom is looking for a companion who makes him excited to "come home".

Five new farmers are looking for love. Seven

“From the tropical sunshine of Queensland to the rugged beauty of the Snowy, the farmers will experience the highs and lows of love,” read a statement from Channel Seven.

It all starts with an "enchanting" first date and ends with a "heart-pounding" final decision.

Who are the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife 2024?

The five men searching for their other half include:

Farmer Bert, 30, from Wamuran, QLD.

Farmer Joe, 33, from Bombala, NSW.

Farmer Dustin, 26, from Condobolin, NSW.

Farmer Dean, 25, from Kandanga, QLD.

Farmer Tom, 22, from Tabilik, VIC.

The dating show is hosted by Samantha Armytage. Seven

When does Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 premiere?

Hosted by former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage and Natalie Gruzlewski, there is no premiere date for Farmer Wants A Wife as of yet, but watch this space for updates.

